The Carman branch of Access Credit Union (ACU) is looking forward to an exciting future of investment in the community as they plan to move into the former TD Canada Trust building on Main St.

The building they're currently in was originally the corporate office for the Dufferin Credit Union and happens to sit right next door to their new location.

Access CEO Larry Davey says, "right now we're trying to decide exactly what we're going to do. We opened up our innovation centre which is between Winkler and Morden, and that was to sort of test out what size of branch would work for members because what we've seen is over the last number of years the trend towards electronic banking continues at a very high pace."

He says 91 percent of transactions are completed through electronics. This includes using a debit card, ATM, internet banking, or mobile banking. The remaining nine percent of transactions are those done in-person at the branch.

The former TD Canada Trust building on Main Street South.

"As a result, we've re-jigged what a branch looks like going into the future. That said, we're still not sure if we will maintain the building next door, the building next door is two stories, and we're going to see what requirement we have for staffing going forward after the branch opens," he adds.

Davey says they will work hard to make sure there are still a sufficient amount of people working in Carman to service the town and surrounding area of Dufferin.

"We're just very very excited that Carman is going to be the site for our first new type of branch. We're also very excited on our commitment to Carman long-term, as banks are pulling out that we're committing to being there a long time . . . It will look totally different, and simply because of the way people bank now is totally different."

With construction underway, they anticipate the new branch will be open by year-end but would love to see it open a bit before that.

Related Article: Innovation Centre Predicts The Future Of Finance