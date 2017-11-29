Accident On First Street In Winkler (VIDEO)

Very strong winds coupled with snow tonight could lead to very poor visibility throughout Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement related to the expected…
Emergency crews responded to an accident south of Winkler on PTH 32, near Provincial Road 201 Tuesday afternoon. PembinaValleyOnline News continues to investigate. Photo by Ron Guenther
The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…
Morden's Access Credit Union (ACU) gave a donation of $5,160 to the Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care Program. Staff members who participate in 'I Wear Jeans For My Community', raise…
The first fruits of Winkler's Safe Communities Initiative have officially ripened. The new Community Care Program (CCP) brings together multiple agencies to work in tandem with people in need who may…
The latest innovation and evolution of Winkler's waste services has arrived. Larger curbside compost bins are available to Winkler residents at a heavily subsidized cost of $20. The city has ordered…
Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…
A resident of Winkler may have been the victim of identity theft after receiving a phone call from a scam artist. On November 20, Winkler Police received a complaint from a resident who says they…
The Southern Health-Santé Sud region continues to post some of the lowest immunization rates in the Province. It's a cause for concern for the health region's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr.…
The Rhineland and Area Food Bank is prepared for the winter thanks to the generous support of the community. Over $1,400 was raised and over 300 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated…
Generous donations have allowed South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) to continue standing by those going through a journey with cancer. The organization began its new fiscal year, October 1st and…
Samaritan's Purse is hoping to take some holiday stress off your plate, through its annual Christmas Gift Catalogue. For 20 years now, the organization has been giving the opportunity for people to…
The Morden Police Service is looking at a number of exciting changes and challenges moving into 2018. The most urgent challenge is the current administrative overload since the retirement of the…
Rhineland municipal leaders will be urging their peers to support their resolution on water management at this week's AMM annual meeting in Brandon. Communities from across the province have…
A new session of the Manitoba Legislature began last week and Carman MLA Blaine Pedersen says we can expect more adjustments to improve the health care system. One example of the change that's coming…