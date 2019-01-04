Accident at HWY 32 and Southview Drive Diverting Traffic

As highways continue to be slippery in the region today, we've received reports of another accident in Winkler that is causing traffic delays. The accident has occurred at the intersection of HWY 32 (1st Street) and Southview Drive in Winkler. Witnesses on-scene are saying that emergency services personnel are diverting traffic down Manitoba Road. No further details are available at this time.

Motorists are reminded to drive with care and caution on slick roads in Southern Manitoba today. Have a look at the interactive highway conditions map prior to heading out on the roads today.