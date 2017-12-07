A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Premier Says Manitoba Improved, But Still Long Way To Go

Premier Brian Pallister delivered his State of the Province speech to roughly 1,300 business community members today at a luncheon hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. The main topics…

Accident In Winkler Thursday Evening

Emergency crews responded to a accident at the intersection of Hwy 14 and 32 this evening. Story will update as more information becomes available.

Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average

The Rosenort Credit Union continues to see record-breaking growth. At this year's AGM, the organization celebrated a "whopping" 17.9 percent growth, more than three times the provincial average.…

Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital

A Morris-based hockey team will hit the ice in the nation's capital later this month in a special Canada 150 tournament. The Red River Wild Pee Wee team have been chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill…

Winkler Residents Helps Pack And Deliver Hundreds Of Christmas Hampers (VIDEO)

An army of volunteers delivered 340 hampers Wednesday through the Winkler and District Christmas Cheerboard. Cheerboard Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator, Kim Ewert said pulling off the collection,…

Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins

Altona Police are investigating a break and enter into the Altona Mall overnight on Wednesday. Thieves gained entry into the Flower Shop, the Mall Diner, and the Mall administration office, stealing…

Two Caisse Populaires Closing In RM Of Montcalm

A decision by Caisse Financial Group to close eight of its 27 branches in Manitoba is bad news for ratepayers in the RM of Montcalm. Caisse Populaires in St. Joseph and Letellier are scheduled to be…

City Of Morden Adds Fines To Encourage Efficient Waste Disposal

A new by-law in Morden would add fines to help reduce the amount of compost and recycling going to the landfill. Fines include $150 for placing material into a container not marked for that type of…

Winkler Police Release More Details Following Weekend Meth Trafficking Arrests

Winkler police have released more details regarding the arrests of four men over the weekend following a successful meth trafficking investigation. Early Saturday afternoon, a 52-year-old Winkler man…

'Unique Issue': RM Of Morris Looking For Access Point To New Fire Hall

The RM of Morris is in talks with Manitoba Infrastructure (MI) to find a way to access the new fire hall being constructed in Rosenort. "This issue is fairly unique," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph…

The Mumps Vaccine Helps Reduce 90% Of Infections

The medical officer of health for Southern Health says the vaccine for mumps is about 90% effective. Dr. Routledge says few things in life are 100% and 90% is a dramatic reduction in the number of…

New Drugstore Opens 365 Days A Year "Area Needs More Stores Open On Sundays"

Morden's newest drugstore is hoping to create more convenience for customers by opening on Sundays. The store is open 365 days a year. Owner Hany Maawad says the city was underserviced with only…

Manitoba Introduces Legislation On Cannabis Sales

The provincial government today introduced legislation that, if approved, will set out where and how legal cannabis may be sold. The Safe And Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act would regulate the…

Ewen Says Councillors Should Feel Safe In The Workplace

The Mayor for Ritchot says municipal officials from across the province have sent a clear message that disrespect towards council members will not be tolerated. Association of Manitoba Municipalities…

Pembina Valley Officials Hope to Reach Regional Solution to Pot Legislation

The clock is ticking for municipal leaders to take a stance on the impending legalization of marijuana. Officials were left scrambling last week after the Government of Manitoba said municipalities…

Lobby Group Feels Province Will End Night Hunting

A group in Western Manitoba feels it is making progress as it tries to get the Province of Manitoba to ban night hunting. For more than a year the group representing municipalities from across…

Surprise Donor Accelerates Winkler Pool Renovations

A major donor is fast-tracking construction at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. Rosenort Credit Union recently presented the city with $40,000 to open the pool's new meal and concession stand. The…

Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card. On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized…

Power Restored in the Southeast

Power was restored late Monday night to about five thousand Manitoba Hydro customers in southeast Manitoba. According to the Crown Corporation's Twitter page customers in St. Pierre, St. Malo, St.…

Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month

Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR). The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to…

