Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

The Smoke Is Back, This Time From Different Fires

In the Pembina Valley and Red River region, people have been seeing and smelling the smoke from forest fires in Ontario. Natalie Hassell is the Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist.…

Accident On 1st St. In Winkler (VIDEO)

Emergency crews responded to what appears to be a two-vehicle collision on 1st in Winkler Friday. Winkler Police Service, along with Winkler Fire Department were on scene at 11:30 a.m. No other…

Falk Surprised By Bernier Announcement

Provencher MP Ted Falk says he did not see it coming. Speaking from the Conservative policy convention in Halifax Friday morning, Falk gave us his reaction to the announcement by Quebec Conservative…

2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe. On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were…

Municipality Of Emerson-Franklin & RM Of Thompson Added To Fire Ban List

The municipality of Emerson-Fanklin and RM of Thompson have been added to the growing list of municipalities implementing fire bands as dry, warm conditions persist in southern Manitoba.In…

Hot, Dry Summer A Challenge For Festival Corn Suppliers

The hot, dry summer threw a wrench into the harvest of the Morden Corn and Apple festival's staple crop. In total, more than 50,000 cobs of corn will be consumed during the three day festival,…

Intersection In Altona Closed Until Mid September

The town of Altona has temporarily closed the intersection at 10th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE for the next couple of weeks to allow for construction work along 10th Avenue. The work involves the…

Roof Work Begins on Altona Post Office

Altona and area residents picking up their mail from the post office in town will have noticed some construction work taking place on top of the building. An official with Canada Post says work is…

Bergen To Lead Plenary Session At Conservative Convention

Delegates are gathering in Halifax this weekend for the federal Conservative party's policy and constitution convention. The event is held every two years, bringing together grassroots members from…

RM of Stuartburn Issues Fire Ban "You Can Lose Everything"

Due to this summer’s intense dryness, the RM of Stuartburn has just issued a fire ban. The ban has been in effect as of Wednesday morning. Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky says the municipality has not…

