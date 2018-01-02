ACF Fall Donations Help Fund Gretna's New Bison Sculpture

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the recipients of its 2017 Fall Grants. In total, $17,700 was granted to six organizations.

Gretna Beautification Team received $1,200 toward a bison sculpture.

"A couple year ago we put in a tall-grass prairie garden," said Sandra Reimer, spokesperson for the team. "We thought a bison sculpture would fit in very nicely in that garden, and it's right where the Trans-Canada Trail is."

The sculpture will be party see-though, not solid, and about 4 feet high.

"The idea is looking into the future and also looking into the past," Reimer explained.

Reimer said she did a lot of fundraising over the year and also received some private donations. The beautification team also has a budget with the municipality that will be used toward the sculpture. It will be located in the garden which is close to the town's post office.

Rhineland C.A.R.E also received $5,750 toward their new Handi-Van.

"The C.A.R.E Handi-Van is a partnership with the province of Manitoba and the Town of Altona, and we're currently fundraising for a new vehicle that will have passenger room for people as well as wheel-chairs," said Executive Director of Rhineland C.A.R.E. Ann Kroeker

Kroeker is very grateful for the donation, as well as those from United Way and Town of Altona, noting they are about $10,000 into a $30,000 local fundraising project.

The current Handi-Van service is for medical appointments only. With the new van, Kroeker hopes there will be more room so family members can accompany the patient for family outings.

"The current van has room for one wheel-chair and one passenger as well as driver," she explained. "So we're hoping to expand our expand our service to include more people."

The other recipients of ACF's grants included the Rosenfeld Outdoor Rink, who received $750 for hockey netting, the Altona Branch of South Central Regional Library received $4,000 for a new circulation desk, Gardens on Tenth received $5,500 to replace their Century Tub, and Neubergthal Heritage Foundation was given $500 for presentation equipment.