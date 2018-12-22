ACF Grants Provide Funding For New Van, Natural Playground

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Altona Community Foundation will be donating $13,000 to local projects and organizations through its 2018 fall grant program.

The Station Youth for Christ, one of the seven recipients, will put the $2,700 it received towards its fundraising efforts for a new van.

YFC’s current van has made numerous trips to British Columbia, Minneapolis, Minn., Winnipeg and Winkler, and has accumulated more than 500,000 kilometres, says Marty Falk from The Station.

“It has done its time. The motor is okay but the body is definitely falling apart. There are some holes where holes shouldn’t be, and it’s just time to upgrade because it’s a really big ministry tool for us,” Falk said.

“It allows us to take the teens out of Altona, get away from the small town atmosphere, and see some other things, and experience some other things.”

Falk added that the van enables large groups to travel to faraway locations for mission work and volunteer opportunities.

YFC has acquired around half of its $40,000 goal to purchase a new van for the summer of 2019.

YFC vangrantMarty Falk says The Station's current van has more than 500,000 km and is need of replacing.

Rosenfeld School is another recipient and will use the $2,350 grant toward its natural playground project.

The natural playground will incorporate structures that resemble nature, such as berms, stumps, log courses, stepping stones, as well as a diversity of plants and trees.

Principal Barb Rempel said natural playgrounds are proven to benefit the creativity and imagination of children.

“It creates an opportunity for a different kind of play, more imaginative play to compliment the other kinds of play that happen in schoolyards, like sports, swinging, and some of the more traditional types of play,” she said.

Natural playgrounds also help students learn more about the environment and how to appreciate it, she noted.

Rosenfeld School began its fundraising for this project in fall and will continue to apply for grants in the new year. The school has since acquired 15 percent of its total goal of $40,000.

Other Altona-area recipients of Altona Community Foundation grants from the fall include the Field of Dreams ($2,250) for a grandstand concrete base; Altona Health Centre ($1,750) for a porch swing for wheelchairs; Altona Curling Club ($1,500) for a new computer projector; The Gardens on Tenth ($1,250); and Neubergthal Heritage Foundation ($1,200) for a commercial drink cooler.

More Local News

UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee. Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call…

Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in…

Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a…

CFDC's Executive Director Says Heritage Trust Will Generate Tens Of Thousands For The Museum

The fruits of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program are beginning to bloom. La Société historique de Saint-Boniface will receive a provincial contribution of $25,000, following a successful fundraising…

Goodon Attends Climate Change Conference

Will Goodon of Brandon has returned after participating in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. Goodon was part of the large Canadian delegation. He’s Minister of…

Life Saving Society Says Winter Drownings Are Preventable

In Manitoba 20-25 people a year die in a drowning, occurring every month of the year. Drowning is a big issue in Manitoba, Acting CO Life Saving Society of Manitoba Kevin Tordiffe says it's rare for…

Emergency Crews Respond To Collision East Of Plum Coulee (VIDEO)

Few details are available currently, but early Saturday afternoon emergency crews responded to a collision east of Plum Coulee on Highway 14. STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene around 2:10pm…

Piney Residents Again Trying To Sort Out Health Coverage

The Reeve of Piney is pleased that the Manitoba Government has agreed to hold meetings in the municipality to clarify health coverage for residents. Wayne Anderson says a contract was renewed in…

ACF Grants Provide Funding For New Van, Natural Playground

The Altona Community Foundation will be donating $13,000 to local projects and organizations through its 2018 fall grant program. The Station Youth for Christ, one of the seven recipients, will put…

Young Artists Taught The Values Of Christmas

With Christmas nearly upon us, a local organization wanted to teach the new generation about the true meaning of Christmas. A local Christian art class, of children ages three to six, known as God's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login