ACU Jean Day Supports Local Non-Profits

A number of local organizations received a boost this month thanks to Access Credit Union staff.

The Jeans for Charity program started in 2013, has donated over $300,000 over the years to numerous local non-profits.

This year, 22 charities received funds totalling over $60,000 including the Winkler Food Cupboard, Genesis House and local refugee sponsorship initiatives.

In Winkler staff chose the Winkler Food Cupboard

The program invites staff to donate a minimum of $2 every Friday to wear jeans, the proceeds of which are matched by ACU. ACU's Wesley Ngwenya, explains next year the program is moving to a $3 minimum.

He notes each branch chooses a charity to benefit from the program. "The donations are often presented on International Credit Union Day as a way to celebrate the credit union movement and the communities we serve."

"Community support is in our DNA." explains Larry Davey, President and CEO of Access Credit Union. "Those values are deeply held by all staff inside the Credit Union and we are proud to match their contributions. Every year the impact grows and we are looking forward to the expansion of the program next year."

The corporate office chose to support Genesis House

Staff in Altona supported the Panthers Special Olympics