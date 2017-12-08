'Advertising To A Thief': Police Remind Residents To Lock Doors During Holiday Season

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the giving season can attract unwanted attention to your home.

"Certainly at Christmas time lock up your houses, lock up your garage," said Batchelor. "If you're away for an extended period of time, close your curtains so that thieves can't come and look in your window to see what's underneath your Christmas tree."

Batchelor reminds citizens not to leave cardboard boxes outside that show what type of presents were under the tree this year. He recommends cutting up the boxes and placing them in the recycling bin.

"That's kind of advertising to a thief," Batchelor explained.

"It's a terrible thing when you're victimized through break-ins," he noted. "It does affect people quite drastically."

Batchelor said the community is also currently dealing with an influx of vehicle break-ins.

"We are experiencing, again, quite a rash of thefts from motor vehicles. This past weekend we had 12 files opened up where people's vehicles were gone through."

Over the weekend money, GPS units, purses, wallets and personal identification were stolen from cars.

"We've got folk out in the wee hours of the night and they are literally shaking door handles," Batchelor said. "Things that are locked they're moving past."

Batchelor said the Altona Police Department has been working hard to raise awareness of vehicle thefts, this year's Lock It or Lose It campaign being one example.

"As a police service we've done a fair amount of work around this," he said. "Lock up your stuff... I can't stress that enough."

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





