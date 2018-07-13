After Recent Drownings, Regional Connections Hosts Newcomer Swim Program

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Earlier this month two immigrant Winnipeg men lost their lives at Lake of the Woods. alesha hildebrand pic 2018Alesha Hildebrand, Volunteer Coordinator at Regional Connections

A report by the Lifesaving Society of Canada showed new Canadians between the ages of 11 to 14, are five times more likely to not know how to swim compared to same-aged children born in Canada.

"If you look at drowning statistics in Manitoba in the last number of years, the large number of the drownings stats are around immigrant people," said Samantha Braun, Integration Worker at Regional Connections, during an interview earlier this year.

Alesha Hildebrand, Volunteer Coordinator at Regional Connections, said Regional Connections, which serves Winkler, Altona and Morden, has a popular swim program for newcomers.

"We team up with Jumpstart in Winkler, Morden, and Altona, which is funded through Canadian Tire, and we encourage individuals to apply for Jump Start funding so they can have opportunities to learn swimming lessons in their own communities," she said.

Hildebrand added the number of people taking part in this program varies, but Winkler had 40 people sing up this year. "Morden I think is pretty similar, and Altona is increasing as newcomers come into the community," she said.

"We have local beaches and we have local swimming pools in our communities, so it's really important if they want to get out and enjoy the places that are in their communities. It's just good to be safe," said Hildebrand.

Regional connections is a growing organization, as newcomers come to the Pembina Valley. In 2016, census numbers showed Winkler as the fastest growing city in Manitoba.

"We have over 100 countries coming in and using our program in all 3 communities," said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand was asked, based on her work in the field, why newcomers may not know how to swim.

"It can be based on culture, but it can be just based on experience and opportunity," she said.

Other reasons may be that families are busy settling into their new country, which involves enrolling children for school, starting new jobs, and learning to speak a new language.

This is the second year Regional Connections in Altona has provided private swim lessons for 10 newcomer girls. These lessons are specifically for immigrant girls who are not able to, for cultural reasons, swim in a public pool.

