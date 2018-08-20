After School Program In Morris May Have Found New Home

The Kids on the Corner program in Morris may be making a move to the Morris Multiplex.

"The Busynest Daycare has two facilities, they run the Busy Nest Daycare which is a daycare, and then they run Kids on The Corner, which is a before school and after school program for kids," said Town of Morris Mayor Gavin van der Linde.

The program was once run out of a residential home, but had to move since the building wasn't up to code, and bringing it up to code would have been too expensive. Currently, the program is run out of the basement of the Baptist Church in Morris.

"They are looking at exploring the mes (mezzanine) level in our Morris Mulitplex, and there are some complications with that, but council has made a decision that we are willing to explore that future with them," said van der Linde.

This would be a temporary move for the program.

"They're looking for a space for two years... in the mes level it's open so they'll be building walls and closing the space in, up to code for daycare, so those be the costs associated."

He adds the daycare is crunching numbers to ensure the project is feasible for a 2 year temporary move.

In a statement the board of the Busy Nest Daycare Inc. said "the board for the Busy Nest Daycare and Kids on the Corner Inc will be meeting August 21st to determine our next steps to ensure childcare services are offered in the community of Morris."

Related Article: Alleged Oversights Cause Closure Of Morris Daycare Facility