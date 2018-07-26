Afternoon Party Ends In Arrests

Two men were apprehended by Altona Police officers earlier this week following an assault.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 police received several calls regarding yelling, screaming and fighting on Maple Bay in Altona. Officers located two men, from Roseau River First Nation, in the neighbouring Elm Bay and arrested the pair under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

During the investigation police learned that several people were partying in an apartment where there was an altercation between the two men and the host of the party.

The victim of the assault, the party host, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he refused treatment.

Since then, the victim has not co-operated with police and therefore the agency has concluded its investigation into the matter.