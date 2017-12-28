AG DAYS – 41 Years of Ag and Innovation

AG DAYS is returning to Brandon in 3 weeks bringing some 50,000 visitors through the Keystone Centre over the course of the three days January 16-18, 2018.

Ag Days General Manager, Kristen Phillips, says 40 years is a huge accomplishment. “We’re very proud of ourselves to reach 41 years! We’ve got 14 inventors in the Inventor’s Showcase, 17 new products, 10 entries in the Farm Safety Feature, 35 bulls in the Bull Congress, and more!”

Phillips says the show has remained successful due to it being exclusively agriculturally-based. “We’ve stuck true to our roots,” she says. “We’ve stayed at a 100% pure agricultural, meaning every single one of our exhibitors is Ag related. And so, there’s something for everybody at the show!”

The Ag Days committee was able to secure the Brandon Curling Club again this year, acquiring over 550 exhibitors. “The Keystone Centre is this amazing facility,” says Phillips, “where we can actually be spread out over 540,000 square feet which allows us to be Canada’s largest indoor farm show.”

Phillips explains how the board is always striving to keep the show fresh and new. “We always try to have the most up to date speakers at our show as well as those features that draw new innovation and technology.

She says there will be 63 speakers this year with a real focus on agronomy livestock economics. Phillips adds they have the most CCA credits ever received.

“Our show is perfectly timed,” she says. ”We are really aware of when the Ag year begins because we are that first show in Manitoba and producers are excited and optimistic thinking about the next crop year and it’s a great opportunity for them to get out and network and start the planning process for the next season.”

The show remains at being free for parking and admission. Something different this year is a parking-lot-shuttle, compliments of Murray Chev Olds, with a bus to help bring those in the farthest parking lots straight to the facility.

For more information visit their website at www.agdays.com.