Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Rollover in R.M. of Lorne

A 15 year old male youth has died, and an 18 year old man is in custody after a fatal rollover early Saturday morning in the R.M. of Lorne.

Manitou RCMP responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in a field about five kilometers southwest of Bruxelles, and determined a pick-up truck with the two males in it was being driven in the field when it flipped over. The males were the only occupants in the vehicle.

The 18 year old driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured in the collision. The passenger, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, from the R.M. of Lorne, has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death, Dangerous Driving Causing Death and several Highway Traffic Act related charges. He has been remanded into custody for a court appearance scheduled for Monday, April 9th in Portage La Prairie.