Alert Ready System Coming To Cell Phones

Your cell phone's going to become part of the Alert Ready System's expansion.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler says that happens today.

"That means if there's a tornado warning," he says, "(Or) there's a belief that there could be a catastrophic weather event coming our way, that they can now send that signal to cell phones, and to smartphones as well."

Schuler says the new alert will have a distinct sound and vibration, and here's what it sounds like.

Schuler adds on May 9th, there's be a nation-wide test of the system, at 1:55 pm.

"So you're going to have that unique buzzing," he says, "You're going to hear a unique kind of a tone, and people should recognize that on their phones as a test. And from then, going forward, if that actually happens, you should pay attention, and read the text message."

