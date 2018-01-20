All Red River Snowmobile Trails Open

A total of 188 kilometres of trail has been groomed by the Red River Trail Grooming Association.

"All trails are open and they're looking in very good shape," said Allen McVicar, president of Red River Trail Grooming.

The trails stretch from Dominion City to St. Jean, St. Malo, Ginew, Ridgeville, and Stuartburn. The trail map for the area can be viewed online.

"The snowfall came later this year," said McVicar, who said there are some concerns about the warm weather.

He noted the primary funding source for the trails is the Snoman's Snopass, which can be purchased through Autopac.

"When you purchase membership from Red River Trail Grooming you automatically become a Snoman member," McVicar explained. "Which enables them to discounts and various suppliers and retailers."

McVicar is also grateful for the many hard working volunteers and groomer operators, along with sponsors and members.

The Red River Trail Grooming group has roughly 30 members, and about 230 people attend their fundraisers.