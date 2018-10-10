Altona And Area Business Leaders Highlight Local Election Considerations

The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on the election as we head closer to the municipal vote on October 24.

The local organization represents business owners within the Town of Altona and Municipality of Rhineland, and members have offered some feedback on what issues or topics they'd like the incoming councils to explore and address in the new term.

According to Jared Barnabe, president of the organization, the local business community wants to see both councils continue and grow economic development efforts.

This past summer saw the formation of the SEED (Supporting Entrepreneurs through Economic Development) group, a joint venture between local business leaders and the municipalities of Altona and Rhineland. The mandate of the organization is to stimulate the local economy and support the creation, expansion, retention, and attraction of local business.

"It's very important for our members to see a prosperous community. For the Chamber and the SEED group to be next to each other, to continue to get their funding that they need to operate and continue evolving the jobs in the local community and to help start up new businesses," said Barnabe.

He encourages the incoming Altona Town Council to continue working with local business officials to explore ways of attracting employees and their families to town and keeping them here.

"One of the hot topics has been daycare, there's always a lack of daycare spaces," said Barnabe. "It is a tough topic for Council but it needs to be top-of-mind."

He added members would also like to see red tape reductions and an increase to business supports.

As for the incoming Municipality of Rhineland Council, Barnabe says members want to see increased tax support for farmers and landowners.

"Not specifically to school taxes but to broaden support for them in different ways so when these other tax issues come up that they are represented, that they are heard," he explained. "We (the Chamber) are here for them but at a certain point you need to get some municipal support, making sure they are top-of-mind because they're our local producers, they bring a lot to the economy, and without them, our local economy would degrade pretty quickly."

Meantime, voters are preparing to elect 3 trustees in Ward 7 of the Border Land School Division.

According to Barnabe, Altona and area business leaders want to see school officials help get youth involved in local industry.

"Different ways to foster the kids and let them know what the options are around here. If they do go to school in Winnipeg and they come back here, to let them know there are professional jobs here and good growth happening," he explained. "Just fostering their skill-level and finding out what they want, and finding those entrepreneurs and growing them here and giving them the resources."

An all candidates forum is scheduled for Thursday at 7 PM at the Rhineland Pioneer Centre in Altona.