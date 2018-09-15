Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Sunflower Gardens, the arena in Altona, will be winter-ready four days earlier than last year.

Crews have started preparing the local rink for ice installation, and according to Ron Epp, Recreation Director, the facility at the Millennium Exhibition Centre is set to open for the season on Wednesday, September 26th.

"It feels like a very swift turnover from closing the pool on the (September) long weekend and then firing up the ice plant shortly," he said.

The whole process of installing ice takes about one week to do.

"You have to start with a clean floor...and then you need to run the ice plant to cool it down. Essentially it takes...many many layers of putting water down, putting the white ice paint down, putting all of the lines down. Once that's in place you put more layers (of water) down and then you start building it up with the Zamboni," explained Epp.

It'll be Altona Minor Hockey occupying most of those first few days of ice-time. The organization plans to run a hockey school.

Epp added that local hockey and skating clubs are the main users of the ice, but did mention that some regional teams practice at the arena as well.

He said there will once again be free public skating this winter thanks to the support of several local sponsors.

More Local News

Grenier Pledges To Continue Fiscal Responsibility

"It's really that second term... where you become a real asset to the community and its citizens." That according to Michael Grenier who is hoping to have a second term with Winkler City Council,…

Altona Arena Gets Early Start to the Season

Sunflower Gardens, the arena in Altona, will be winter-ready four days earlier than last year. Crews have started preparing the local rink for ice installation, and according to Ron Epp, Recreation…

Fawn And Cub Market Finds Large Following In Morden

A local artisan market has gone viral, revealing a growing number of home-based entrepreneurs looking for places to connect with their customers. The Fawn and Cub Market started as a small event…

Accident In Winkler Totals Four Vehicles

A number of vehicles were damaged in an accident in Winkler Friday. Winkler Police report a westbound vehicle on Muirham Dr. lost control and collided with four vehicles parked on the south side of a…

Former Winnipeg Man Watches As Hurricane Florence Destroys Home (VIDEO)

A Winnipeg man who has called North Carolina home for the past 18 years is riding out Hurricane Florence at his neighbour's house as the category 1 storm continues to batter the coast. Paley said the…

ACU Charity Golf Raises Huge Dollars For STARS Air Ambulance

STARS Air Ambulance received a major boost Thursday from the Access Credit Union Charity golf tournament. In total, the emergency service will receive close to $68,000. Golfers raised nearly $43,000…

Local Business Leaders Call For Level Playing Field With US, Provinces

Local business leaders are worried the ripple effects of US tariffs may mean layoffs in their workforces. Conservative House Leader and Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen was in Winkler this week to…

Coordinator Says Immigration Needed For Continued Growth

Immigration to Canada is growing, and the Pembina Valley is no exception. According to Elaine Burton Saindon, Coordinator of Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership(PVLIP), immigration is a…

Licence Suspensions Coming For Distracted Driving

Penalties for distracted driving will soon become more severe in Manitoba with the addition of driver's licence suspensions. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says an amendment was approved by the…

PVBC Has Summer Week With More Staff Than Campers

Pembina Valley Bible Camp has a smaller camp size, which allows the staff to build more personal relationships with each camper, but what happens when there is more staff than campers? PVBC offers a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login