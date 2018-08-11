Altona Athletes Bring Home Medals

Two Altona athletes recently competed in Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, which ran July 31 to August 4.

Taylor Friesen snagged bronze in a competitive 100m race, and this was her third time competing in the Summer Games.

Taylor Friesen (left) with friend Regan Hofley from Winnipeg (right)

"This was my first time being in Nova Scotia but I've gone to other provinces as well," said Friesen, noting her favourite part of Nova Scotia was seeing other athletes and seeing the beautiful landscape.

As for training, Friesen said she felt prepared for the race and she felt good while running. After making the national team, Friesen trained 3 times a week - in Altona, Winkler, and Winnipeg. Normally training only takes place once a week.

Friesen said she's taking a short break now and will soon be training for snowshoeing at the 2018 Manitoba Special Olympic Winter Games.

"Right now I'm taking a week or two off and back onto going snowshoeing," Friesen explained. Two years ago Friesen went to Newfoundland to compete in snowshoeing.

Altona's Curtis Loewen also competed in this year's Summer Games and won a gold medal in shot put, and silver medal in long jump.

"Altona should be proud of these two Olympians, they have worked very hard for this event. Weekly practices in Winnipeg as well as weekly practices with their Panthers Coaches here in Altona," added Panthers Coach Gord Sawatzky.