Altona Bisons Enthusiastic About New Lights Despite Postponed Game (GALLERY)

The first baseball game under the new lights at Access Field in Altona was postponed last night due to rain.

Altona's Access Field Lighting Project was a finalist for a Jays Care Foundation Grant, and was among 16 projects across Canada to receive funding. Along with other community funding, the $350,000 dollar lighting project became a reality.

Last night the Altona Bisons would have played the Elmwood Giants in the first play-off game under the newly installed lights.

Altona Bisons player Braden Hildebrand is in grade 12 and attends W.C Miller Collegiate in Altona. He said the new lights will be a good asset to the town, which many consider a baseball town. Braden Hildebrand (left) Arlen Peters (right)

"It's definitely a baseball town, I've been playing all my life, ever since I could walk. All my friends they play baseball too, or most of them. It's definitely a baseball community, everybody seems to really be passionate about baseball around here," said Hildebrand.

Arlen Peters is going into grade 11 at Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler, and noted extra lighting will allow for more practice time.

"It's a cool feeling just to know what it's like for guys in the big leagues. We can start our games later. Just driving in from Winkler along the road you can see the lights from out of town and it just looks really cool," said Peters.

"Often games are cut short if it gets too dark," Hildebrand added. "Now we'll be able to keep playing until it ends, which will be really good."

Peters said he's happy to be able to start games when the temperature isn't so hot.

"Even yesterday we started at 10:30pm, and I know it's cooler too, it's more comfortable. It just helps," said Peters.

"Just stepping onto the field when the lights are turned on you feel like you're in the big leagues and like you're a professional baseball player, which is really awesome. I think it'll be amazing, especially once we actually start playing a game," said Hildebrand.

Peters, being from Winkler, took note of how the community of Altona rallied to get new lights.

"It's really cool just to see how much it's pushed out here. I know the late Mr. Friesen really pushed for this. He unfortunately never got to see it, but it's just really cool to see how the whole community just pushes for this diamond specifically, and just moves it forward," said Peters.

Below is a team photo from last night's rained-out game, as well as a previous evening where ball players were invited to play under the lights for fun. Photos are courtesy of Graeme Bergman.