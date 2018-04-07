Altona Campground Staff Busy Taking Reservations

On April 3, the Altona Centennial Park Campground staff began taking reservations.

Recreation Director Ron Epp said the phones have been ringing quite a bit more than in the past.

"We booked well over 300 nights on our first day and we're booking more," said Epp. Epp says the aquatic centre in Altona is one of the main reasons people return to the campground

He estimates they've booked about 50 per cent more than past springs.

"It could be partially due to the fact we've had a long winter, a long cold spring, and people are looking forward to making plans," said Epp.

The aquatic centre is another big draw that gets people to return. The centre opened 18 years ago and has had a big impact on the campground.

"We expanded our campground 3 times since then because of the aquatic centre, we instituted a reservation system years ago because of the aquatic centre," Epp said, adding the nature centre, playground, and trails in the park are amenities that also draw people in.

He estimates half of the bookings the campground receives are return customers, while a little less than half are from Winnipeg or outside of the pembina valley.

He said July and August long weekend, Manitoba Sunflower Festival weekend, and baseball tournaments are usually the busiest times.

Epp noted reservation prices remain the same as last year.

For more information or bookings, visit the campground's website or call 204-234-9005.