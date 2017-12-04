Altona Council Begins Budget Planning

Altona town council will take some time this week to set priorities for the coming year.

These are the first steps toward building an operating budget for 2018.

Councillors and the town's administrative team will come together Tuesday and Friday, to hammer out some of the details on next year's projects and programs.

Dan Gagne, town CAO, says they are beginning the planning process a little earlier than normal ...

"We wanted to move things up by about a month so that we would have a final budget by the end of February and perhaps have council approve it by March. Then when we have an approved capital budget then we can go to tender on some of our projects a little earlier, get better pricing and just get the process out of the year-end cycle."

Altona councillors will hold their planning session on Tuesday, December 5 and Friday, December 8.

Gagne says the administration has no special issues to present to council for their discussion this year, but that could change.

The annual planning session falls on the heels of last week's annual convention of Manitoba municipalities which was held in Brandon.