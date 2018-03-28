Altona Council Increases Spending And Taxes For 2018

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Residents in Altona can expect to see a small increase in their municipal property tax bill this year.

Town council has presented its operating budget for 2018 that includes a 6.9 percent increase in spending over last year.

"Basically residents will see a 1.7 percent tax increase and our total budget is going to be about $9.4 million of which $4.8 million is going to come from the tax levy," said Tim Fast, town council's finance chair.

The financial plan is also being supported by $2.9 million in user fees and about $1.7 million from reserves.

The municipal mill rate will rise by .36 mills to 20.62 mills

The town ended 2017 with a surplus of about $250,000 thanks to a number of capital projects that came in under budget. However, the rising costs of wages, equipment, repairs and other items have increased the overall cost of operations by $347,000 for this year.

Some of the major capital costs this year include a new waste diversion loop at the landfill which will cost about $350,000 and the town is planning improvements to 10th Avenue NW as part of its $325,000 street renewal program.

So, what will this mean for property owners in 2018?

"A local resident who has a home assessed at $200,000 will see an average increase in property tax this year of about $55.00. We also have a $5.00 increase this year in our solid waste levy, so we're looking at a $60.00 charge," said Fast.

According to Fast, this year's budget is another example of a "needs vs wants" kind of budget that continues to make improvements to services and infrastructure while at the same time setting aside funds for repairs, upgrades, and replacements when necessary.

Darlingford And Area Going Dark Thursday

The Town of Darlingford will be without power Thursday from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Manitoba Hydro's Bruce Owen explains approximately 257 customers will be affected in town and rural residents south…

Altona Council Increases Spending And Taxes For 2018

Residents in Altona can expect to see a small increase in their municipal property tax bill this year. Town council has presented its operating budget for 2018 that includes a 6.9 percent increase in…

Local Volunteer To Receive Prestigious Award

Altona resident, Angelika Stoesz, will be receiving the Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. The medal is an official Canadian honour, recognizing exceptional volunteer achievements…

City Waiting On Grants To Upgrade Morden Airport

Plans are underway for upgrading the runway and tarmac at the Morden Regional Airport Terminal. Currently, the airport offers two runways; Runway 10/28 a 3,675 by 75 foot paved runway, with a…

Winkler Announces New Residential, Park Development

Winkler is creating a new neighbourhood and park area on land adjacent to the dike east of 14th St. Mayor Martin Harder made the announcement during his State of the City address last week.…

Lifesaving Society Encourages Ice And Water Safety This Spring

With temperatures routinely going above freezing over the last few weeks, the Lifesaving Society is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about ice and water safety. Kevin Tordiffe is the…

Proceeds From 2018 Canola Juniors Donated to ACF

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) was able to grow last week thanks to a donation. ACF board member Brad Derksen accepted the $3,000 dollar donation from Al Friesen, Co-Chair of the 2018 Canola…

Counselling Centre Doubling In Size, Adding Staff

Pembina Counselling Centre is growing into a larger location. The non-profit provides counselling on a sliding fee scale. If payment poses a hardship the organization "makes it work" for clients.…

Morden Continues Supporting The Identity Of The City

The people, businesses, and organizations are the lifeblood of a community. It's the reason the City of Morden is financially supporting a number of organizations from their general budget. Like last…

Neubergthal Considering Guidelines For Future Development

Discussions have begun on whether the residents of Neubergthal need to establish some guidelines as to how the village will be developed in the future. In 1997 Parks Canada designated Neubergthal as…

Login