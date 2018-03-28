Altona Council Increases Spending And Taxes For 2018

Residents in Altona can expect to see a small increase in their municipal property tax bill this year.

Town council has presented its operating budget for 2018 that includes a 6.9 percent increase in spending over last year.

"Basically residents will see a 1.7 percent tax increase and our total budget is going to be about $9.4 million of which $4.8 million is going to come from the tax levy," said Tim Fast, town council's finance chair.

The financial plan is also being supported by $2.9 million in user fees and about $1.7 million from reserves.

The municipal mill rate will rise by .36 mills to 20.62 mills

The town ended 2017 with a surplus of about $250,000 thanks to a number of capital projects that came in under budget. However, the rising costs of wages, equipment, repairs and other items have increased the overall cost of operations by $347,000 for this year.

Some of the major capital costs this year include a new waste diversion loop at the landfill which will cost about $350,000 and the town is planning improvements to 10th Avenue NW as part of its $325,000 street renewal program.

So, what will this mean for property owners in 2018?

"A local resident who has a home assessed at $200,000 will see an average increase in property tax this year of about $55.00. We also have a $5.00 increase this year in our solid waste levy, so we're looking at a $60.00 charge," said Fast.

According to Fast, this year's budget is another example of a "needs vs wants" kind of budget that continues to make improvements to services and infrastructure while at the same time setting aside funds for repairs, upgrades, and replacements when necessary.