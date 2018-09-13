Altona Councillor Ann Kroeker Not Seeking Re-election

A local veteran politician is stepping away from municipal politics after 12 years on Altona town council.

Ann Kroeker has decided not to seek re-election in October's civic vote.

Elected to office in 2006, Kroeker became Altona's first ever female councillor and is thankful to local voters for giving her that honour.

Kroeker admits the work on council was challenging especially when there are diverse views and opinions on issues that came before council. She says, however, despite some of those differing views they were still able to work as a group and get a lot of things done over her three terms in office.

"I strongly supported the recent economic development initiative in partnership with the business community. I think that was a very important shift and I'm very happy that happened. In some of the earlier years we did the playground replacement, the Gallery in the Park came into existence during my first term, the creation of the Memory Garden and of course the Bunge expansion which took up a great deal of council's time."

After the 2014 municipal election, a second female was added to council. Donna Rosling-Wolters was appointed as a town councillor to fill a seat that remained vacant.

"She ended up being an excellent appointment to council," said Kroeker.

Kroeker was asked what words of wisdom she would like to pass along to other women who may be considering a run at municipal politics.

"My position is that if you don't feel a passion and a call into this work, then don't do it because it's tough. I felt that I had some leadership qualities that I wanted to use in public service and that's why I ran, and I'm thankful for the people who supported me."

In 2014, there was no election for Altona council due to a lack of candidates, which Kroeker called shocking for a community where people are generally engaged.

She's optimistic that will change in this year's election after seeing some of the interest shown at their information sessions held this summer. Those sessions were designed to give prospective candidates an idea of the work involved in being a town councillor.

"We had more that ten people attend these sessions, so the interest is definitely there now and I'm very pleased with the diversity of people who are showing an interest."

Kroeker was asked what her hope is for the next group of councillors that will lead the community.

"I'm a big picture person and so I hope the learning environment in the world of municipal politics steps up a bit. I was disappointed that there wasn't more focus on the development of councillors and the competency in their work. Also, I'd like to see increased contact with the voters and I'd like to see more people come to our council meetings and let their voice be heard."