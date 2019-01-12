Altona town council is gearing up for its annual planning session.

Councillors and administrative staff will huddle together next week to map out the priorities for 2019.

Chief Administrative Officer Dan Gagne says this will be a new experience for the town's four new councillors.

"This year especially, the first day will include topics that are a bit of an orientation, providing some historical background information on certain topics that were requested council. Some of the other topic will be exploratory in nature. Council wanted administration to review some of our services and some of the initiatives that we have and then to give them some information on how they could change those moving forward."

Gagne says the second day will be used as a pre-budget review, where administration will provide a draft budget for council to consider.

"We'll get some feedback from them as to where some adjustments might be necessary. That will give administration a few weeks to work the final budget for review by council and then a consultation with the public."

This year's planning session is scheduled for January 17 and 18.