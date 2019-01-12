2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Altona town council is gearing up for its annual planning session. 

Councillors and administrative staff will huddle together next week to map out the priorities for 2019.

Chief Administrative Officer Dan Gagne says this will be a new experience for the town's four new councillors.

"This year especially, the first day will include topics that are a bit of an orientation, providing some historical background information on certain topics that were requested council. Some of the other topic will be exploratory in nature. Council wanted administration to review some of our services and some of the initiatives that we have and then to give them some information on how they could change those moving forward."

Gagne says the second day will be used as a pre-budget review, where administration will provide a draft budget for council to consider.

"We'll get some feedback from them as to where some adjustments might be necessary. That will give administration a few weeks to work the final budget for review by council and then a consultation with the public."

This year's planning session is scheduled for January 17 and 18.

More Local News

Region's First Cannabis Store Opens In Morden

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today. National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon. In a statement from…

St. Jean Farm Days A Record Breaker

This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker. The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain…

Requests For Payment Via Giftcards Should Raise Red Flags, Police

Winkler Police are reminding residents to raise their warning flags when receiving requests for payment with gift or pre-paid cards, especially from people online. In recent weeks police have…

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer. Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North…

Bucking National Trend BTHC Foundation Receives Record Funding

While non-profits have seen a decline in charitable giving across Canada, the Pembina Valley remains a strong community supporter, as evidenced at the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation. "We…

Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year. Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of…

Meth Bust In Winkler Ends In Trafficking Charges

Two local residents are facing drug charges as the result of an on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation. The investigation concluded yesterday afternoon in a search warrant executed by…

Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines. During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing…

More Affordable Housing Units Coming To Morden

In the next few years, Morden could have another 60 affordable housing units for people living with a low income. Anhart Homes Manitoba is the most recent extension of Anhart Community Housing, a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login