Altona Fire Crews At High School After Student Tampers With Detector

The Altona Fire Department responded to a call at 2:10pm today.

It turned out to be a false alarm at W.C. Miller Collegiate, after a student broke the smoke detector in a bathroom.

Altona Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said there were no injuries or damage, aside from the smoke detector.

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





13
Jan
2018
VITA & AREA WINTER FESTIVAL

13 January 2018 - 14 January 2018, 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vita, MB





13
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Dauphin Kings

13 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





15
Jan
2018
Mature Driving for Seniors

15 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Education and Financing Info Session -Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Mothers & Daughters in Touch - Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

West park School, Altona





17
Jan
2018
Income Tax and Benefit Return

17 January 2018 9:30 am

Regional Connections





