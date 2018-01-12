Altona Fire Crews At High School After Student Tampers With Detector

Local RCMP Report 'Pretty High' Number Of Assault Charges In 2017 Carman RCMP has released 2017 statistics, which also includes numbers from the detachment in Morden. Staff Sergeant Bobby Baker said a total of 145 people were charged with speeding over the course…

Municipalities Want Fair Share Of Cannabis Tax Revenues The Association of Manitoba Municipalities is making a strong case for municipalities to get a fair share of the tax revenues from the sale of marijuana when it becomes legal later this year. AMM…

Retail Shopping Activity In Altona Fairly Steady Over Holidays Most retailers in Altona are pleased with how the holiday shopping season turned out, according to the general manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. Stephanie Harris says most…

Morden Fire And Rescue Calls For Service Down In 2017 Fire calls were down around 30% for Morden Fire and Rescue in 2017. Fire Chief Andy Thiessen said calls for service went from 127 in 2016 to 97 the following year (2017). "On our average, over the…

Sled Dog Racing & Skijoring Coming To Vita A couple of outdoor winter sports will be prominently featured this weekend at the Vita and Area Winter Festival. They are dog sled racing and skijoring, which involves skiers being pulled by dogs in…

Valley Fiber Gets Millions From The Feds To Expand Innovation It's been news Valley Fiber executives have been sitting on pins and needles for over the past year, and Tuesday the news they wanted to hear was made official. The Winkler based technology firm…

Call Volume Down For Morris And Area Fire Departments The RM of Morris and Town of Morris Fire Departments have released statistics for 2017. Town of Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie said the call volume was down compared to the year prior. Their department…

AMM Opposes Hydro Rate Increase The President for Association of Manitoba Municipalities is asking Manitoba Hydro to either cut costs or find a different way of creating revenue. Chris Goertzen had the ear Friday afternoon of the…

Morden-Winkler MLA Expects Map Of Constituency To Change The MLA for Morden-Winkler expects his constituency will look a bit different by the time the 2020 provincial election rolls around. Manitoba's 57 electoral boundaries are about to go under review, a…

SCRL Membership Grows To Over 24,000 Patrons Activity at South Central Regional Library branches remained fairly steady in 2017. The year was highlighted by the opening of a new branch located in Manitou. Head Librarian Cathy Ching says all…

Winkler Man Dies in Collision Near Winnipeg A 73 year old Winkler man has died following a collision with a semi-truck Monday on the west Perimeter Highway near Winnipeg. The incident happened around 6 PM, approximately 1 km north of the…

Guard Against Vehicle Fires By Inspecting Extension Cords MPI reminds motorists across the province to remember to inspect their block heater cords and extension cords for any signs of wear. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says if the cords are cracked, frayed or…

Water Break Impacting Service in Altona Public Works crews in Altona are contending with a water main break near the community's downtown. Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Gagne, says emergency repair work is underway along 4th Avenue NE…

Quiet Start To 2018, Winkler Police Service Report The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 2nd, 2018 to January 7th, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service experienced another quiet week…