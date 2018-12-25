Altona Fire Crews Extinguish Chimney Fire



Altona fire crews responded to a call west of town Tuesday morning.

Chief Greg Zimmerman says a chimney fire started up at a residence on Road 7 West.

"When we arrived we found that the chimney fire had extended into the attic space, so we basically cut open the roof and got a handle on the fire and managed to put it out, consigning the blaze to just one room in the house. We were very fortunate to keep it to that one room."

Zimmerman says the fire was called in at about 9:34am, and no one was injured in the incident.