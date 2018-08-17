Altona Fringe Area Plan One Step Closer To Reality

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The RPGA Planning District has approved the Altona Fringe Area Secondary Plan and is recommending that its member municipalities, Altona and Rhineland Municipality, do the same.

The document has been a year in the making and is designed to provide direction and guidance on the location and nature of potential future development along Altona's perimeter.

That area surrounding the town consists of about 7 sections of land immediately north, east and south of Altona's boundaries.

"Some people think that we will be implementing this plan in the next year," said Altona mayor and RPGA chair Melvin Klassen. "This is strictly about future development, so that we don't have livestock barns coming right up against the town, or that we don't have areas becoming residential where we want commercial development. It's all about having a plan in place. It just makes so much sense."

The document was unveiled to the public in late July at a hearing where an overall view was provided on how the fringe area will be developed over the next couple of decades.

"When we started this process we felt that there needed to be a plan in place, because some businesses were locating their operations right up against the town's boundaries. So, both municipal councils wanted to see a plan in place so that there was some order to what was going up in certain areas in the fringe, said Klassen"

The secondary plan calls for a portion of the north fringe area to be developed primarily as an industrial and agri-industrial sector, the east fringe area fronting Highway 30 would be used for potential highway commercial activity, while the south fringe area located west of Highway 30, and includes the village of Old Altona, would be designated for residential development.

The RPGA board's approval is basically a recommendation to both councils for Altona and Rhineland. The secondary plan will now go back to those two bodies for their separate approval.

 

More Local News

Morden Using University Study To Handle Algae

After a planned partnership with the University of Manitoba, the City of Morden has been working with the school to figure out how to reduce algae in Morden's water supply. Over the summer Deputy…

Poor Air Quality Triggers Health Concerns

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia continues to loom over the province, causing some health concerns. However, the medical officer for Southern Health-Sante Sud says the smoke does not pose…

Altona Fringe Area Plan One Step Closer To Reality

The RPGA Planning District has approved the Altona Fringe Area Secondary Plan and is recommending that its member municipalities, Altona and Rhineland Municipality, do the same. The document has been…

Leadership Gathers To See Progress On Line 3 Pipeline

Several leaders from the local, Provincial, and Federal government were in attendance at Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Program (L3RP) pipeline construction right-of-way (ROW) tour. Enbridge's largest…

RM of Dufferin Woman Involved In Portage la Prairie Incident

A 49-year-old female, from the RM of Dufferin, has been released from police custody with a scheduled court date, in relation to an incident in Portage la Prairie. Today at 12:20 am, officers from…

Rural Crime Increases In Manitoba

Manitoba has the second highest crime rates in the country according to Canada's 2017 Police Reported Crime Statistics. Manitoba reported a three percent increase in the Crime Severity Index, with…

A Loss Of Pollinators Affects The World

Bees, small mammals, beetles, bats, butterflies, and some birds aid in keeping the worlds eco-system in check. Over the years, these pollinators have been in decline. According to Paul Goossen, the…

Winkler Citizen Of The Year Lives To See Others Fulfill Their Dreams

Helping others achieve their dreams is the life goal of Winkler's 2018 Citizen of the Year. Frank Wiebe, a prominent former accountant in Winkler, says he is humbled by the award from the Winkler…

Local Youth Job Centres Report Successful Odd Job Squad

Manitoba Youth Job Centres (MYJC) are closing for the season. Erin Robert, Youth Engagement Leader in Morris, said they had 21 job orders placed this summer. "The majority of those did come from home…

New EDO Hired For Altona, Rhineland area

A newly formed organization led by Altona and area business leaders has hired an economic development officer. Stephanie Harris will join the SEED group as its new EDO. SEED, which stands for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login