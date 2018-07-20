Altona Library Celebrates Additions To Space With Open House

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Avid readers can now enjoy a newly renovated space at the South Central Regional Library in Altona.

Just over a month ago the library closed for almost two weeks to make time for remodelling.

Yesterday afternoon the library welcomed its lastest additions, including a new desk, flooring, and donor board, with an open house and "ribbon cutting."

"The things that we wanted with the new desk, like being more efficient and making things easier for us as a staff to work and be able to help people ... have come through, but we didn't realize how much so until we started using the new desk, and now that we're using it and we can see the difference, it makes all the difference in the world," said branch librarian Rachael Friesen.

Before the changes the front clerk sat sideways due to the angle of the desk, but now the clerk sits facing the door, making it easier to greet and view visitors, Friesen explained.

As of Wednesday, the project had nine donors, with more hopefully to come, said Cathy Ching, the director of library services for SCRL. The library has raised $21,700 of its $24,000 goal.

The cost of the desk is still being fundraised by the library and the price of the floor was covered by the town.

 

