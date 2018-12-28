Altona Mayor Reflects On 2018

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The Town of Altona's year in 2018 was comprised of small steps that will lay the foundation for further development in 2019.

Mayor Al Friesen identified a number of projects that stood out this year, including the completion of an upgrade at the Altona/Rhineland landfill.

"As they drop off refuse at the site they can remove material which is recyclable and compostable and all of that, so we think that's a positive thing," he said.altona community garden2A reorganized community garden was a big hit in 2018

Another highlight is the improvement in the number of residential building permits. The estimated number for residential building permits is around $2.7 million and 13 new housing starts, including both multi- and single-family residences. Though the number is not groundbreaking, Friesen said it's something to appreciate.

"We're getting back on track and we're confident moving forward to 2019, so certainly better than 2017 or '16," Friesen said.

The Town also worked with the Community Action Network to extend the community garden agreement to three more years.

"Their first year was real successful so we're happy about that," he said.

Supporting Entrepreneurs through Economic Development, known as SEED, was another project that took flight this year. The joint venture between the Town of Altona and Rhineland Municipality aims to stimulate the local economy and support the creation, expansion, retention and attraction of local business.

And lastly, Friesen noted bringing fiber optics and Internet access to Altona businesses and residents has been and will continue to be a priority for Council.

