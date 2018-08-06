Altona Pet Owners Enjoy Longer Free Registration Program

An extended free pet licensing initiative proved successful for the Town of Altona earlier this summer. The annual day-long campaign was stretched to one week for the first time this year.



"This year we did see an increase. We saw thirty-five dogs and twenty-five cats get licensed so that was a great improvement over last year," said Geoff Loewen, animal control officer.

Altona animal control officer, Geoff Loewen.

It is Town bylaw to have your pet licensed.

Loewen explained the benefits not only include a quicker return of a lost pet to its owner, but it also helps reduce the fine for captured pets from $100 to $25 dollars for a first time offence.

Pets can be registered at the town office in the Civic Centre throughout the year for a one-time, $25 fee.

Meantime, it appears that pet owners in Altona have gotten the message to secure their animals.



"It is by-law for all animals to be under your direct control," said Loewen, adding he's getting less complaints about loose dogs in particular.

He noted the south side of the Buffalo Creek Nature Park and behind the Millennium Exhibition Centre are the only two off-leash areas in Altona.