Altona Police Crack Down On Road Safety In Back-To-School Campaign

Altona police officers issued 23 tickets in September as part of a road safety program in conjunction with Manitoba Public Insurance. The Crown corporation continues to pay for an off-duty officer to come in and work overtime to cover traffic shifts.

In September, officers issued 8 tickets for speeding; 6 for invalid insurance; 4 tickets for failing to stop at a stop sign; 2 for driving without a drivers license; and 1 each for failing to produce a drivers license, driving while disqualified, and failing to wear a seatbelt.



Several other vehicles were also checked as part of the program.

Police also arrested a 72-year-old Winnipeg man under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for possession of cannabis.

An Altona Police Service statement indicates officers will continue to work overtime throughout the year to ensure road safety, and encourages the community to do its part as well by sharing the road responsibly, and obeying the rules of the road.