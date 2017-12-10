Altona Police Department Receives Fraud Complaints 'Almost Daily'

Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the Altona Police Department receives calls almost every day regarding phone scams in the community.

He noted most people are calling to inform police of attempted fraud. Batchelor said there are many ways to protect yourself from these scams.

"You have to understand that if you didn't enter into a contest, you didn't win the contest," he said. "A lot of these scams start that way."

Batchelor also noted most prizes or contests don't ask for any type of payment in return.

"Generally prizes don't come with strings attached, so you don't have to pay taxes on things or some form of payment before you receive the grand prize."

One common scam involves people pretending to work for Canada's Revenue Agency (CRA) and demanding tax payments.

"We're still dealing with the CRA scam... people impersonating Canada Revenue Agency, telling people that there's a warrant out for their arrest," explained Batchelor.

The scammers are asking for money and banking information, threatening if you don't provide payment, you could be arrested.

"If you've paid your taxes you obviously don't have to worry about it," Batchelor said. "You're going to receive all kinds of documentation if you're in arrears with Revenue Canada."

Overpayment scams are also popular right now. People will offer to pay more money for an item being sold and ask for change in return.

"That should be a red flag, people don't generally overpay and ask for change. What's happening here is these are stolen checks."

"These thieves are using their imagination and it is endless," Batchelor added.

A new scam Batchelor learned of this week was someone claiming to work at MTS and offering cell phones in exchange for one dollar and banking information.

Another scam involves someone claiming to be a long-lost relative.

"How do you protect yourself? Hang up the phone," said Batchelor.

He advises not to give out banking information or credit card numbers unless you have initiated the call and are purchasing something online or over the phone.