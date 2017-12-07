Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins

Altona Police are investigating a break and enter into the Altona Mall overnight on Wednesday.

Thieves gained entry into the Flower Shop, the Mall Diner, and the Mall administration office, stealing a quantity of cash.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the potential suspects through several photos taken by a nearby surveillance camera.

Police pay for information which leads to a conviction and anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Altona Police Service at 204-324-5353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8467.

Tips can also be made anonymously through the Altona Police Service or Crime Stoppers Web Sites.

Police are reminding businesses to protect themselves from theft through the use of alarms and surveillance equipment.

Nightly deposits are highly recommended.

Residents are encouraged to call police on the 325-5353 line if they see or hear something suspicious or call 911 in the case of an emergency.