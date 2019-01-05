2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating another stolen snowmobile.

Further to the report of the stolen snowmobile taken on the 3rd of January, police have since received a second complaint of theft regarding another snowmobile.

The complainant returned home yesterday and noticed that his snowmobile had also been stolen overnight on January 3. This sled is described as a 2015 Arctic Cat 6000 Cross Tour black and orange in color.

Police say snowmobile enthusiasts may want to consider parking vehicles in well lit areas following to avoid becoming victims of theft.

-Whether there is a sled on the back or not, make sure your vehicle is parked in a well lit area with lots of pedestrian traffic.

-It’s a good idea to mark your sleds with an identification number.

-Engrave your driver’s licence number an inconspicuous place.

-Consider disabling the sled when it is at home.

-A good investment is anti-theft devices or GPS trackers. This is a good idea for both the tow vehicle and the snowmobile itself.

-Make sure to record all identifying information on your equipment. This should include your truck, trailer, and sled. Keep this information separate from your machines – in the event that something is stolen, you have the details and information readily available.

-Securely lock all of the equipment. Lock your trailer to your tow vehicle. When at home, lock the sled or the trailer to an immoveable object. Turn the trailer away from the exit point. Consider purchasing a Trailer Coupler Lock.
Always report suspicious behavior.

-Don’t make it easy for thieves to get a hold of your vehicle, trailer or snowmobile. Never keep your vehicle running unattended. Even if it is to just run in and get a quick snack, or regardless of how cold it is outside. Remember to have your snowmobile registered.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crimes is asked to call the Altona Police Service at 204-324-5373.

