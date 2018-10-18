Altona Police Issue First Cannabis-related Charge After Legalization

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

It didn’t take long for Altona police officers to lay cannabis-related charges after the substance became legalized Wednesday.

At 12:35 am, thirty-five minutes after legalization, members conducted a traffic stop where they discovered 6 grams of cannabis in the driver’s pocket.

The 18 year old was charged with Unlawful Transportation of Cannabis. Officers issued further warnings to the driver and his 18 year old passenger for being underage. The legal age for cannabis possession in Manitoba is 19.

Police say there is no doubt the cannabis discovered during the stop was purchased on the black market. While the driver was given a fine of $200, the Altona Police Service says officers could have laid more charges.

The Altona Police Service is using this instance as an opportunity to further educate the public on legal cannabis possession.

“Please do your part in learning and obeying the rules around cannabis use and possession,” stated a department-issued release.

The department says when you are of legal age (19), you are treat cannabis as you would liquor in your vehicle. It cannot be consumed in a vehicle, must be locked up and/or out of reach of the driver. “Don’t drive intoxicated by alcohol! Don’t drive high!”

The public is also reminded that the only Cannabis you can legally purchase must be from a provincially regulated dispensary, or online through authorized sites only.

The Altona Police Service wants the public to understand that officers now have the tools to enforce any cannabis-related offences and further charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

