Altona Resident Eyes Tory Candidacy In Borderland

The Borderland Progressive Conservative Association was just formed this week and already one person has stepped forward to be the next candidate to represent the constituency in the Manitoba legislature.

Jordan Siemens of Altona has thrown his hat in the ring. The town councillor says running for the Tory candidacy in Borderland is something he's been contemplating for awhile.

"I want to see a strong candidate from the region who lives in the Borderland constituency and who knows the region well ... and I have decided to move forward and take the next steps in submitting my name to the provincial party and start seeking membership support."

Siemens has been involved in provincial politics since 2011 and has served as a scrutineer and then became involved in the Emerson Progressive Conservative Board where he served on the executive of the association. He has also advocated for a variety of issues at the PC party's annual general meetings, pushing especially for reforms to the education tax on farmland, a subject Siemens says he's especially passionate about.

According to Siemens, he'd also like to represent the area in the Manitoba legislature to help spearhead a number of other issues important to communities in the constituency.

"Immigration reform is something we need to see. We have a huge need for labour in this region, and while it is a federal responsibility, this province also has a program and influence ... and trying to better tailor immigration is something I would work towards."

Siemens also thinks Manitoba needs a more responsive civil service, he supports local control of government rather than centralized bureaucracy, believes deeply in upfront and honest taxation policies, and would work toward greater engagement between municipal and provincial levels of government.

Borderland constituency butts up against the North Dakota Border along the south and stretches from Highway 59 in the east to a few miles past Morden on the west side and takes a slight jog northward near the town of Morris. The riding completely surrounds the constituency of Winkler-Morden represented by Tory MLA Cameron Friesen.

"It's a large and dynamic area. There is a wide difference in economic activity from region to region. I think having a representative who is aware of the entire region and has connections and experience across the region and especially in the east will be important."

Siemens, who has roots in the Dominion City and Horndean areas and moved to Altona in 2016, feels the time is right for a candidate from his area of the constituency to step forward and help spearhead the issues that are important to all voters in the riding.

 

