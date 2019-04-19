Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services have responded to an usually high number of calls for service since the start of the year.

Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman says year-to-date, the department has responded to 23 calls in the first quarter of 2019. This compares to 13 calls during the same period of 2016, 18 in 2017 and 16 in 2018.

"Although it doesn't seem like that much, for a small town department it's fairly substantial," he added.

A majority of the calls year-to-date, 8 in fact, have been for fires which includes 1 barn fire, 2 in garages, 3 vehicle fires and 2 at industrial shops.

Six calls have been for motor vehicle accidents.

"They all could have been preventable," said Zimmerman. "So I'd just like to urge everybody to be aware of their surroundings and what they're doing, and please be careful."

Crews have also responded to 4 rescue/medical assists and 5 alarm calls.

More Local News

Entrepreneurial Excellence Celebrated in Altona

Business excellence was in the spotlight Thursday evening as the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet. Taking home the award in the 11 employees or less category…

Leaky Portion Of GVC Roof To Get Replaced

A large portion of the roof at Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler will be getting replaced. The Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) has approved a complete removal and replacement of the section of…

PPC Leader Hoping To Tap Into Manitoba Votes

The Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was in Brandon on Wednesday drumming up support for his new party. Maxime Bernier left the Conservative Party last year over philosophical and policy…

Altona Honours Outstanding Citizens

A lifetime of service was honoured Thursday night as Melvin Klassen was recognized as the 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. Following a 34 year career in…

GVSD Board Releases New Mission Statement

Every four years after an election, Garden Valley School Division trustees take the time to review their mission and belief statements. Board Chair Laurie Dyck says this is done to ensure they are…

Winkler Library Showcases Canadian Film With Bite

In recognition of 100 years of Canadian cinema, South Central Regional Library locations showcased Canadian cinematography for National Canadian Film Day. Jess Martens, a clerk at Winkler Centennial…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login