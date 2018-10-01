Altona/Rhineland Fire Fighters Put Out Two Weekend Fires

Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services responded to a pair of calls this past weekend.

The first call came shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday of a large bonfire in the Rosenfeld area. Turns out, a property owner was burning debris from a torn-down shed.

No action was taken and fire fighters advised the owner to let the blaze burn down to a smaller size, and to take more safety precautions.

Then on Sunday around 1:40 p.m., 14 members and 5 recruits responded to a grain dryer fire at H & M Farms.

Crews spent an hour and a half, and used 5,200 gallons of water, to extinguish the fire.