Altona/Rhineland Running Test Project To Deal With Contaminated Site

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The town of Altona and Municipality of Rhineland are conducting a pilot project that aims to address the soapstock issue at the Altona/Rhineland landfill site.

Soapstock is a byproduct generated through the refinement of raw vegetable oil.

The industrial waste was created by the old Bunge Canada crush facility in Altona and dumped at the landfill over a period of several years. There is an estimated 40,000 cubic metres of the gelatin like material contained in two small cells at the landfill.

The province now wants the material removed or neutralized in some way, because it's considered a contaminated site and it poses a hazard to wildlife.

Altona CAO Dan Gagne says both municipalities have come up with a plan to deal with the soapstock.

"We've started a small test project back in spring before the thaw. We transferred some of the frozen material into the formerly closed part of the active cell and buried it, and now with the hotter weather, we are just waiting to see how that will settle in now that it has thawed."

The test project will continue into the fall at which time an assessment will be made to determine the success of the initiative.

Officials with the department of Sustainable Development will be anxious to see how this test project works out, according to Gagne.

"They would like to see the end result after a long hot summer. They want to see if material will settle in, and if things look positive, we can then begin to work on a longer term plan to see if this is a possible solution".

Of course there are costs associated with removing the soapstock material, which is why Altona and Rhineland administration is trying to convince Bunge Canada to partner in this initiative.

"I think Bunge is waiting to see if this pilot project will be successful. If it meets the province's standards, then I think they'd be willing to talk about participation on the project."

More Local News

Altona/Rhineland Running Test Project To Deal With Contaminated Site

The town of Altona and Municipality of Rhineland are conducting a pilot project that aims to address the soapstock issue at the Altona/Rhineland landfill site. Soapstock is a byproduct generated…

2018 Was Best Attended Sunflower Festival In Recent Years, Says Organizer

The 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival wrapped up yesterday at the Altona Park. Organizing Committee member Eric Hildebrand noted attendance was up this year. "Our attendance overall this year we feel…

Boyne Library Expansion/Renovation Moves Closer to Reality

Construction of the Boyne Regional Library expansion and renovation could get started as early as Spring 2019. In the fall, the planning committee agreed to a scaled-back version of the original $2…

Multiple Lot Approvals Possible Method For The Future

A milestone moment for the RM of Stanley; 10 building lots have received approval on the corridor between Morden and Winkler. The lots have low-pressure sewer, natural gas, hydro, water, with a…

Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen, Princesses Announced (VIDEO)

Crowns were passed down and sashes were wrapped around a new set of royalty at this year's Manitoba Sunflower Festival in Altona. Saturday evening's pageant saw Aleksandra (Sasha) Ginters accept the…

Morris RCMP Find Texting While Driving Still A Common Problem

Distracted driving is still a common issue RCMP and MPI are dealing with. Annually, distracted driving accounts for an average of one in three road deaths in Manitoba. There were 8,600 more…

Morden Brightened With Colour in First-Ever Colour Run

Reds, blues, yellows -- colours brightened the faces and clothes of participants of Morden's first Colour Run. These "Colour Runners" met at Lake Minnewasta Saturday, to take part in a un-timed five…

Still Behind the Gun at Age 91

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club based out of Roland brings out people of all ages. The youngest is 7-years-old, but the title of club elder goes to 91-year-old Clarke McLaren. McLaren said he got his…
Once a month, Regional Connections brings newcomer families together to make new friends, learn about the area from locals and from other international families who have been living in Canada for years.

Regional Connections Brings Families Together from Around the World

People from across the globe call Morden and Winkler home. Some have traveled with their families and arrived within the last few weeks, while others have been here for a couple of years. While they…

Increased Black Bear Sightings Explained

This is the time of year when black bears are active on the Manitoba landscape. According to Janine Stewart of Manitoba Sustainable Development, there are black bear habitats throughout the province…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login