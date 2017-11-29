Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week.

On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for an evening of Bingo.

Attendees enjoyed snacks, and the winners received prizes donated from local businesses.

Volunteer Coach Gord Sawatzky, organizer of the event, said this is an annual activity, which has been happening for about 4 years now.

He added it is an alternative activity to their usual Monday gym nights.

Similar to past years, Sawatzky encouraged Maroons players to come support the event.

Sawatzky also noted the evening was not a fund raising event, but any extra funds will be put toward the upcoming pizza party at Christmas time.