Altona's New CDO Is On The Job

Altona's new Community Development Officer is beginning to get a feel for the new position after about a week on the job.

Sarah Radmore joined the town's administrative team on April 9 and will be focused on developing a communication plan to promote Altona and enhance the community's online presence.

"A big part of that obviously involves our website, but another part of that involves a social media presence by launching a Facebook page and an Instagram page for the town of Altona, all of which will be happening soon."

Sarah was born and raised in southwestern Ontario, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Windsor.

She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of community building and social media marketing to her new role. Her last job involved working for the University of Manitoba's Student Residences department where she focused on building community, mentoring leaders and communicating with the student population via social media.

Radmore says, as the new CDO, she wants to accomplish several things.

"The town of Altona has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and we want to make sure everyone else knows that. We're also trying to promote the community in terms of tourism and immigration, as well as having people move here."

Mayor Al Friesen says town council is pleased to have Sarah join their management team

"The search process allowed us to review and more clearly define the role of Community Development Officer, and we are confident that Sarah's skills are a good fit with our community and council expectations.”