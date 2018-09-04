Altona's Street Paving Plan Takes Big Funding Hit

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

One of Altona's priority street projects for this year will not be completed as planned.

A concrete upgrade to 10th Avenue NW was budgeted for this year, but construction tenders came in too high, so town council decided to drop the project from this year's list.

The town received a Manitoba Road Improvement grant to help fund the 10th Avenue project and town CAO Dan Gagne says they were hoping to reallocate that money to other street projects in the community.

"We received word from the province that reallocating that funding to another project may not be possible, so we are still in talks trying to appeal to the department whether we could potentially reallocate some of those funds or all of those funds to a different project. We do have a few other smaller projects happening in town."

Some of those smaller projects include upgrades to 5th Street NW and 10th Avenue NE, which involves concrete work to improve some of the street drainage.

Gagne says being able to rechannel some of the grant funding to those projects would help offset some of the town's costs.

Meanwhile, there was more bad news for the town about upgrading and resurfacing Main Street.

The town was unable to reach an agreement with the province on that project this year, but Gagne says they're optimistic a deal will get done so that it can be completed in 2019.

