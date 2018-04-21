Altona Street Renewal Program Set For 2018

Warmer weather means the road construction season is almost upon us.

One of the larger capital projects on Altona's 'to do' list this year is 10th Avenue NW near the Bunge Canada plant.

"There is a small portion between 2nd Street NW and 3rd Street NW that is still asphalt while the rest of 10th is concrete and the intent is to finish up that area with concrete to match the rest of 10th," said Dan Gagne, Altona's CAO.

Gagne says 10th Avenue NW accommodates some truck traffic that enters and exits the Bunge plant, which puts a fair amount of stress on the asphalt.

Town council has also been lobbying the Manitoba government to upgrade Main Street which needs to be resurfaced.

The road is a provincial responsibility but it hasn't seen any improvements in over 40 years.

Council has presented the province's infrastructure minister with a proposal to cost share that project which MIT is reviewing.

"If they can formalize that agreement this year we may very well see Main Street get done before 10th Avenue NW this year because it represents a greater priority."

The town also intends to improve 10th Avenue NE as well which has seen some of the concrete slabs have sunk creating some sharp edges to that portion of the street near the 2nd Street NE intersection.

Altona 10th Street NE