Altona Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust

An 18 year old Altona man is facing drug charges after an early morning traffic stop on Saturday.



Altona Police officers seized about 130 grams of marijuana from the vehicle, worth about $1,300. Police also seized $250 in cash, drug dealing paraphernalia and a small quantity of edibles.

The man has been released from custody on a promise to appear with a February court date.

Also this past weekend, members dealt with a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor. That matter remains under investigation.

Police also arrested and charged a Plum Coulee man with domestic assault.

On another file, officers remanded an adult male into custody following an arrest warrant out of Neepawa.