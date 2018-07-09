Altona Tree Removal Program In Full Swing

Many Ash trees in Altona have been dying due to plant lice known as aphids, and a replacement program is underway.

Altona Public Works Manager Clint Derksen said if residents notice some of the diseases on their trees, they can call the Public Works Department.

"We offer free advice," said Derksen, noting the department has a certified arborist. 119 trees will be removed in Altona

He noted the Black Ash didn't survive winter very well this year.

After the winter they found 119 boulevard trees needed to be removed. "We've learned that some trees in the past have been put a little too close together, and they're not getting the proper amount of cooling with wind," said Derksen.

They'll be replacing these trees with 80-85 trees that are spaced out. The certified arborist also has a few different varieties of trees that would do well in our climate.

"We'll be doing a few test areas with the new species to see if they're suitable for boulevard trees," said Derksen.

He noted that $10,000 dollars is set aside every year for tree maintenance and replacement. "Every year we lose some trees to disease or accidents... trees just need replacing once in a while," Derksen explained.

Spraying trees for Dutch Elm will take place in September, and Derksen said the Emerald Ash Borer is not an issue in Altona.

"The Emerald Ash Borer we have not found here yet, the province actually has a trap set up in Altona with no positive results yet," he said.