Altona Upgrading Main St., May Take Ownership Of Entire Roadway

Some much-needed improvements are in store for Main Street in Altona.

Altona town council has budgeted about 105-thousand dollars to improve Main Street from 10th Avenue NW to 7th Avenue NW. The rest of the roadway from 7th to Centre Avenue, which is owned and maintained by the province, will be resurfaced and paid for by the Manitoba government.

Construction is expected to start this year.

The provincially owned portion of Main Street is in poor shape and hasn't received an upgrade in almost 40 years.

Mayor Melvin Klassen says, once completed, the improvements should hold up under regular traffic for years to come.

As part of the deal to improve Main Street, the province wants to transfer ownership of the roadway once construction is completed. That would mean Altona would take over the general maintenance and snow clearing costs.

Klassen says they are still in discussions with the province on that issue and no agreements have been signed at this point.