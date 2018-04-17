Altona Wins $85,000 Grant For Baseball Diamond Lights

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Local baseball players will soon be able to enjoy later scheduled games with lighting. 

Altona's Access Field Lighting Project was a finalist for a Jays Care Foundation Grant, and today the Altona community discovered they're the among 16 winners across Canada to receive funding.

"When we can raise $110,000 in one night, that's a good night," said organizer Curwin Friesen. 

The Field Of Dreams grants program is giving out 1.4 million dollars toward infrastructure projects, and Altona received $85,000.

The announcement was made on Blue Jays Central tonight, and over 200 community members gathered at the Rhineland Pioneer Centre to hear the announcement. 

Afterward, a $25,000 dollar donation from Access Credit Union was also announced. 

"People are surprised by how much lights cost, this whole project to do lights will exceed $350,000 dollars," said Friesen. 

The application process was a long one. Friesen explained a written submission was done in October, and hundreds of applications went down to dozens. He added a geotechnical study also had to be done, to show where the lights would go. Finally, a video submission was done in January. 

"We talked about how community wide the project was, it wasn't just for senior ball, we're going to have minor ball here, ball of all ages. So we thought 'boy if we could get a lot of people on a cold winter's night and have some fun outside with our flashlights, that would help send a message', and evidentially it did, so we're very pleased with that."baseball insertAltona Access Field

Friesen noted $100,000 dollars in commitments was also secured from other businesses. These commitments were necessary so the Jays Care Foundation could see their grant would help make the $350,000 dollar lighting project a reality. 

The lights will allow more teams to use the facility, because more available hours will allow more flexibility when it comes to scheduling. 

"It will first of all allow us to host more tournaments," said Friesen, adding the province can see that Altona is a ball town.

"Lights are going to allow us to host more tournaments and more senior level tournaments, maybe even a national level tournament, that's sort of our dream."

He adds it will also allow the town to revive its senior team. 

"We would like to have a senior team again, for ball players that reach beyond 21," said Friesen, adding that they've been welcomed to join the Winnipeg league, but lights are required because games start late. 

Friesen added he's thankful for the community's support.

