AMBER Alert Activated In Search For Six-Year-Old

Category: Local News

RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in locating a six-year-old girl.

The victim is Emma O'Keeffe, a 6-year-old female. She is Caucasian, 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 44 lbs. She has brown, jaw-length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, wearing a diaper.

Emma suffers from epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal and unable to walk.

Police believe the child was taken by:

At this time, police have no description of the suspect.

The abduction is believed to have occurred outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Ave. North Battleford, Saskatchewan

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have information about this child, call 911 or 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237 or e-mail [email protected]

