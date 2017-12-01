AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding.

Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of Manitoba Municipalities convention. President Chris Goertzen says it was an excellent convention with some good discussion. He notes one of the highlights was their decision on infrastructure funding. The federal government has committed 40 percent and Goertzen says they would love to see the province match that amount. He notes municipalities would then chip in the remaining 20 percent.

(Chris Goertzen at AMM convention this week in Brandon)"Meanwhile we still continue with the one hundred percent costs of the operating of this infrastructure," notes Goertzen. "So it's important that they come in as a strong partner and that message was sent loud and clear this week and we look forward to working towards that in the coming months."

Goertzen says everyone wants to see the economy grow. But in order to do that, there needs to be good infrastructure in place, which includes good water systems and roads.

"That takes dollars," says Goertzen. "That will then build the economy and allow them to actually increase the dollars that they take in with taxes."

Meanwhile, Goertzen says there was also discussion this week surrounding cannabis.

"Municipalities want to have the ability to decide where cannabis is sold, where it's produced and where it's consumed," he says. "It's important that the province sets clear guidelines for us to follow and create our own specific to our communities."

Goertzen says there is more information coming out and municipalities will continue to work with the province on this. He notes right now the belief is that cannabis will cost municipalities, specifically with policing. Goertzen says the province needs to see that municipalities should be part of the equation when it comes to tax revenue and when it comes to discussions.